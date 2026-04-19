Morgan Geekie News: Logs three points in loss

Geekie scored a goal on two shots and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres in Game 1.

Geekie has six goals and two helpers over his last five games. The 27-year-old struggled for a stretch late in the regular season, producing just seven assists over 17 games between March 7 and April 5. He was a standout this season with 39 goals, 68 points, 181 shots on net and 110 hits over 81 regular-season contests. Geekie is a veteran of four previous postseasons, in which he totaled 10 points in 37 appearances. Expectations will be higher for him this spring since he's established himself as a high-end goal scorer.