Morgan Geekie News: Nets 38th goal of season in loss
Geekie scored a goal in a 2-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.
It was Geekie's fourth goal in two games. He gave his team a 1-0 lead at the midpoint of the second period when he beat Andrei Vasilevskiy glove side on a breakaway. Geekie sits in a six-way tie for 13th on the NHL goal list with 38 snipes. He has 67 points, including 24 on the power play (12 goals, 12 assists), 178 shots, 110 hits, 33 blocks and 22 PIM in 79 games this season.
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