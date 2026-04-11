Morgan Geekie headshot

Morgan Geekie News: Nets 38th goal of season in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Geekie scored a goal in a 2-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

It was Geekie's fourth goal in two games. He gave his team a 1-0 lead at the midpoint of the second period when he beat Andrei Vasilevskiy glove side on a breakaway. Geekie sits in a six-way tie for 13th on the NHL goal list with 38 snipes. He has 67 points, including 24 on the power play (12 goals, 12 assists), 178 shots, 110 hits, 33 blocks and 22 PIM in 79 games this season.

Morgan Geekie
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Geekie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Geekie See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch
NHL
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch
Author Image
Corey Abbott
26 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
34 days ago
NHL Players to Worry About for Remainder of 2025-26
NHL
NHL Players to Worry About for Remainder of 2025-26
Author Image
Corey Abbott
45 days ago