Morgan Geekie News: Nets 39th snipe of season

Geekie scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-0 win over New Jersey.

Geekie's goal, which came in the first minute of the game after the Bruins pinned the Devils in their own zone, stood as the winner. He finished the season with new career marks in goals (39), assists (29), PPG (12), PPP (24), game-winning goals (six) and shots (181). Geekie's previous career mark came last season when he potted 33 goals and had 57 points total.