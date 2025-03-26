Morgan Geekie News: Pair of points in loss

Geekie scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.

Geekie is one of the few Bruins to be having a good road trip -- he he has three goals and an assist over his last four games, but he's also minus-6 in that span. The 26-year-old forward's career year continues to defy the general direction of the Bruins' play. He's up to 26 goals, 41 points, 132 shots on net, 95 hits and a minus-3 rating across 68 appearances.