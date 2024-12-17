Morgan Geekie News: Pots goal in overtime win

Geekie scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Geekie has three points over his last two games and a total of four goals and three helpers over eight outings in December. The 26-year-old seems to be taking to a top-six role now after some uneven results with similar usage in November. He's up to six goals, 12 points, 57 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-7 rating over 28 appearances.