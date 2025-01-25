Morgan Geekie News: Pots two goals in win

Geekie netted two goals on two shots in a 3-1 victory over Colorado on Saturday.

Geekie scored both goals in the third period, tying the game in the first minute before getting the game-winner 5:44 into the final frame. He has amassed six goals and two assists in his last seven outings, including four tallies during his three-game point streak. Geekie has found the back of the net 15 times while adding 11 assists through 46 appearances this season.