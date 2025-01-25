Morgan Geekie News: Pots two goals in win
Geekie netted two goals on two shots in a 3-1 victory over Colorado on Saturday.
Geekie scored both goals in the third period, tying the game in the first minute before getting the game-winner 5:44 into the final frame. He has amassed six goals and two assists in his last seven outings, including four tallies during his three-game point streak. Geekie has found the back of the net 15 times while adding 11 assists through 46 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now