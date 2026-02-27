Morgan Geekie News: Power-play tally in win
Geekie scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Geekie's point streak is up to nine games (eight goals, five assists), so he doesn't look to be rusty after the Olympic break. The 27-year-old forward has matched his 33-goal total from 77 contests last season, and he's two points shy of the 57 he put up in 2024-25 as well. He's added 130 shots on net, 91 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. Geekie has defied expectations two years running, and he's still shooting 25.4 percent in 2025-26, the best mark of any player with at least 100 shots.
