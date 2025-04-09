Morgan Geekie News: Reaches 30-goal mark

Geekie tallied a goal and put three shots on net in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to New Jersey.

Geekie's goal opened the door for the Bruins to pile on three twine finders in the first 10 minutes of the third period. With Tuesday's tally, the 26-year-old forward has eclipsed the 30-goal mark for the first time in his six-year career. He has quietly been one of the most effective forwards down the stretch with 18 points in his last 11 games. Geekie has arguably been Boston's most-improved player this season as his 13-goal increase has added much-needed value to the Bruins' offense this year. Part of this development can be attributed to playing alongside David Pastrnak on Boston's top line, as the two have been the most consistent names found on the Bruins' score sheets. However, Geekie's development has also been driven by his increased shot efficiency. He has converted goals on 21 percent of his shots on net this season, which is nearly an eight percent increase from a season ago. He has great value in all fantasy formats for the remainder of the season.