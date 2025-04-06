Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Morgan Geekie headshot

Morgan Geekie News: Records five points Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Geekie notched one goal and four assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Geekie extended his point streak to six games Saturday but did it in style, notching one of the best performances of his career by participating directly in each of the team's five goals. The five-point showing was a season-high mark by a wide margin, as he hadn't tallied more than two points in a single game all season long. He's now racked up 12 points (four goals, eight assists) over his ongoing six-game point streak.

Morgan Geekie
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now