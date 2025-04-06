Morgan Geekie News: Records five points Saturday

Geekie notched one goal and four assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Geekie extended his point streak to six games Saturday but did it in style, notching one of the best performances of his career by participating directly in each of the team's five goals. The five-point showing was a season-high mark by a wide margin, as he hadn't tallied more than two points in a single game all season long. He's now racked up 12 points (four goals, eight assists) over his ongoing six-game point streak.