Morgan Geekie News: Registers helper in loss

Geekie notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Geekie got on the scoresheet for the first time this season when he helped out on a Justin Brazeau tally in the second period. The 26-year-old Geekie is filling a middle-six role, though that hasn't been a particularly strong area of the lineup for the Bruins as a whole so far. Through seven appearances, Geekie has added 11 shots on net, seven hits and a minus-4 rating.