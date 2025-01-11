Morgan Geekie News: Registers two points Saturday

Geekie produced one goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime triumph over Florida on Saturday.

Geekie opened the scoring at the 6:02 mark of the first period with a power-play goal before setting up the first of two tallies by David Pastrnak late in the second stanza. The 26-year-old Geekie had one goal and one assist in six outings going into Saturday's matchup. He had seven goals and 12 points in 15 appearances before his cold spell.