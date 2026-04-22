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Morgan Geekie News: Scores fluky goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Geekie scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres in Game 2.

Geekie's tally came from the neutral zone, with the puck evading Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on what should have been a harmless shot. Those are the kinds of bounces a player who shot 21.5 percent in the regular season can get. Geekie has earned four points over two playoff outings and has a total of seven goals and two assists across his last six games.

Morgan Geekie
Boston Bruins
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