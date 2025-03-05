Morgan Geekie News: Scores in loss

Geekie scored a goal and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Geekie's 20th goal of the season tied the game at 3-3 in the third period, but the Predators scored three times to close it out. This is the first time Geekie's reached the 20-goal mark, and he's surged to that number with five tallies and two assists over his last 10 outings. He's up to 33 points, 114 shots on net, 86 hits and a plus-3 rating through 58 appearances. The 26-year-old still has plenty of time to challenge for his first 40-point campaign, and that's made easier by his place in the Bruins' top six.