Morgan Geekie News: Six points in last six games

Geekie scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 2-0 win over the Senators.

David Pastrnak wrapped the puck around the net and found Geekie on the far post for an easy backdoor tap-in goal. It was his 13th goal of the season. Geekie has six points, including four goals, and 10 shots in his last six games. He seems to have good chemistry with Pasta and Pavel Zacha, so take advantage.