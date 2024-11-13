Morgan Geekie News: Sparks comeback

Geekie scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Geekie returned from a three-game stint as a healthy scratch and was immediately promoted to the top line. It paid off -- he got the Bruins on the board at 4:53 of the third period, sparking a three-goal comeback for the visitors. The 26-year-old has not had nearly as much success as he did with a 39-point regular season from 2023-24, earning just three points and 18 shots on net over 12 outings in 2024-25. He's not likely to stick on the top line long-term, but he could be an option there for a while as the Bruins look to find consistency on offense.