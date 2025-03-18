Morgan Geekie News: Tallies pair of points

Geekie netted a goal and distributed an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss against the Sabres.

Both of Geekie's offensive contributions helped Boston score twice in just over two minutes. He tallied the primary helper on linemate Pavel Zacha's goal before scoring one of his own to give Boston the early lead. Overall, the 26-year-old Geekie has 23 goals, 14 assists and 124 shots on net in 64 outings this year. Monday's performance helped Geekie end a four-game scoreless drought and get him back on track offensively. He has 11 points in his last 16 games and should best his previous career high in points of 39 by the end of the season. He's been a staple on Boston's top line and power-play unit this season and has decent value in deeper leagues in fantasy.