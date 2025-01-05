Morgan Geekie News: Tickles twine Saturday

Geekie scored a goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Geekie got the Bruins on the board at 3:49 of the second period. He'd been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests. Since the start of December, the 26-year-old has seven goals and five assists over 16 appearances, a fine level of production for a top-six forward. He's up to 17 points, 74 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-5 rating through 36 outings overall.