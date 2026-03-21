Morgan Geekie headshot

Morgan Geekie News: Trio of assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Geekie logged three assists, including one on the power play, and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Geekie's goal drought is up to nine games, but he has earned four helpers over his last two outings. The 27-year-old's regression comes at a rough time for fantasy managers, though he can still chip in with shots and hits even when the puck luck isn't on his side. The forward has 34 goals and 27 helpers for 61 points, all of which are career highs. He's added 158 shots on net, 98 hits, 27 blocked shots and 18 PIM over 69 contests this season.

Morgan Geekie
Boston Bruins
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