Morgan Geekie News: Two points against Chicago

Geekie scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.

While very little has gone right for Boston this season, Geekie's chemistry with David Pastrnak on the top line offers something to build on. Geekie extended his point streak to nine games with Thursday's effort, a stretch in which he's produced seven goals and 17 points, and the 25-year-old has delivered career-best numbers in goals (31), points (55) and shots on net (146) in 2024-25.