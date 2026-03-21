Morgan Rielly Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury
Rielly is day-to-day and will miss Saturday's game in Ottawa after aggravating a lower-body injury Friday versus Carolina, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Rielly has nine goals and 33 points in 67 outings in 2025-26. Philippe Myers will draw into the lineup Saturday as a result of the injury. Rielly's absence might also lead to Jake McCabe serving on the second power-play unit.
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