Morgan Rielly Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury

Rielly is day-to-day and will miss Saturday's game in Ottawa after aggravating a lower-body injury Friday versus Carolina, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Rielly has nine goals and 33 points in 67 outings in 2025-26. Philippe Myers will draw into the lineup Saturday as a result of the injury. Rielly's absence might also lead to Jake McCabe serving on the second power-play unit.