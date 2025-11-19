Reilly relayed a pass to William Nylander that would lead the latter to score Tuesday's game-winning goal. With the helper, Reilly is up to 13 assists, 16 points, 37 shots on net and 21 blocks through 19 outings this season. The majority of his offensive contributions have been in his past nine games, where he has 10 points. As he continues to own role on Toronto's top line at both even strength and a man advantage, he is a strong play in all fantasy formats. If he can stay healthy, look for Rielly to top his half-a-point-per-game campaign from a season ago, as he would need just 26 more points across the next 63 games.