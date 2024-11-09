Morgan Rielly News: Dishes two power-play assists

Rielly notched two power-play assists and four blocked shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

Rielly's reunion with the first power-play unit has gone well with him earning five points over the last two games, all with the man advantage. The defenseman is up to four goals, seven helpers, 29 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 15 outings. Rielly's return to a more prominent power-play role will take a big chunk out of Oliver Ekman-Larsson's fantasy value.