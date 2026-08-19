Morgan Rielly News: Expects to stay with Toronto
Rielly told reporters he expects to begin 2026-27 with the Maple Leafs, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Rielly was the subject of trade rumors during the offseason, and he submitted a four-team list of potential trade destinations. With no deal coming to fruition yet, Rielly appears ready to get to work with the only NHL team he's known so far. He struggled a bit in 2025-26 with 36 points in 78 regular-season games, his lowest total in a full-length campaign since 2016-17. He is also at risk of seeing less power-play time this year after Toronto added Darren Raddysh to the fold during the offseason.
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