Morgan Rielly News: First point in a month

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Rielly scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Senators.

His last goal and point came a month ago -- he put up snipe Jan. 19 against the Kraken. Rielly is on a low-to-mid 40-point pace, but his minus-17 hangs around his neck. The 31-year-old is who he is -- a defender who caught lightning in a bottle a couple seasons, but is otherwise a decent offensive producer. Rielly isn't the scorer he seemed to be when he put up 72 points (2018-19) and 68 (2021-22). But there's still room for his game in many fantasy formats.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Rielly
