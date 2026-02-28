Morgan Rielly News: First point in a month
Rielly scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Senators.
His last goal and point came a month ago -- he put up snipe Jan. 19 against the Kraken. Rielly is on a low-to-mid 40-point pace, but his minus-17 hangs around his neck. The 31-year-old is who he is -- a defender who caught lightning in a bottle a couple seasons, but is otherwise a decent offensive producer. Rielly isn't the scorer he seemed to be when he put up 72 points (2018-19) and 68 (2021-22). But there's still room for his game in many fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Rielly See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break28 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3129 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Auston Matthews Is Back46 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Best NHL Fantasy Stars Strategy Tips: Risers, Fallers & How to Build Your Team55 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Rielly See More