Morgan Rielly News: Logs assist with man advantage

Rielly posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

This was Rielly's third straight game with a power-play helper. Prior to February, he had gone 33 contests without a power-play point. The Maple Leafs are using a five-forward formation on the first unit, but Rielly's been able to make some noise with the second unit. The blueliner has 25 points (10 on the power play), 91 shots on net, 75 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating over 54 appearances.