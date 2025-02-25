Fantasy Hockey
Morgan Rielly headshot

Morgan Rielly News: Massive four-point game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Rielly had a goal and three assists Tuesday in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Bruins.

It was a massive game for the struggling talent, who last put up a multi-point game on Nov. 8 (two assists). In fact, Rielly had just two multi-point games this season prior to Tuesday. Now, he has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his last seven contests. Half of those points have come with the man advantage. Rielly could be an excellent fantasy pickup for the final stretch of this season. He's had a rough year, but he hasn't lost his skill.

Morgan Rielly
Toronto Maple Leafs
