Morgan Rielly News: Nets goal Sunday
Rielly scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild.
Rielly had gone scoreless over the first seven games of March. He has three goals over his last 13 contests, but he hasn't earned an assist in that span. The defenseman is up to nine goals, 33 points, 124 shots on net, 90 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 65 appearances. He hasn't been immune from Toronto's struggles, but Rielly is still putting up a respectable individual performance on offense.
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