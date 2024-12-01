Morgan Rielly News: Offers helper in win

Rielly posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Rielly snapped a four-game slump with the secondary helper on John Tavares' second-period tally. Over 12 contests in November, Rielly produced eight points, 23 shots on net and 23 blocked shots. The 30-year-old defenseman has functioned as the Maple Leafs' top blueliner this season. He has 14 points, 47 shots on net, 38 blocks and a minus-4 rating across 23 appearances.