Rielly notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Blues.

Rielly continues to see top-four minutes, though he remains in competition with Oliver Ekman-Larsson for the top power-play gig. The helper snapped a three-game slump for Rielly, who has been limited to three points over eight contests this season. The 30-year-old blueliner has added 17 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, five hits and a minus-3 rating.