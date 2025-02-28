Fantasy Hockey
Morgan Rielly

Morgan Rielly News: Provides power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Rielly notched a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Rielly was fantastic in February, earning two goals and seven assists over eight contests. Four of those nine points came Tuesday versus the Bruins, but this has still been one of his most consistent stretches of the campaign. He's up to 31 points (12 on the power play), 97 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating across 59 appearances in a top-pairing role.

Morgan Rielly
Toronto Maple Leafs

