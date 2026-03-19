Morgan Rielly News: Questionable for Friday
Rielly (flu) may be a game-time decision versus Carolina on Friday.
Rielly will not partake in Toronto's Fan Day festivities Thursday with the illness. The defenseman has nine goals, 24 assists, 92 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating across 66 appearances this season. Should Rielly not be available Friday, look for Simon Benoit to enter the lineup.
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