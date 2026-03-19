Morgan Rielly headshot

Morgan Rielly News: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Rielly (flu) may be a game-time decision versus Carolina on Friday.

Rielly will not partake in Toronto's Fan Day festivities Thursday with the illness. The defenseman has nine goals, 24 assists, 92 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating across 66 appearances this season. Should Rielly not be available Friday, look for Simon Benoit to enter the lineup.

Morgan Rielly
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Rielly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Rielly See More
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
4 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 14th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 14th
Author Image
Greg Vara
5 days ago
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 7th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 7th
Author Image
Greg Vara
12 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5th
Author Image
Greg Vara
14 days ago