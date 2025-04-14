Fantasy Hockey
Morgan Rielly headshot

Morgan Rielly News: Racks up three assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Rielly logged three assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Rielly has six helpers over his last five contests, though none of them have come on the power play. The Maple Leafs have adopted a five-forward first unit with the man advantage, leaving Rielly to play on the second unit regularly. Rielly is up to 41 points (14 on the power play), 124 shots on net, 126 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 80 appearances this season.

Morgan Rielly
Toronto Maple Leafs
