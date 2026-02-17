Morgan Rielly News: Ready for return following Olympics
Rielly was deemed "good to go" by head coach Craig Berube, Anna Dua reports Tuesday.
Rielly exited Toronto's contest Jan. 31 early due to an upper-body injury, which would keep him sidelined for the team's last two games prior to the Olympic break. The 31-year-old blueliner has 24 assists, 31 points, 106 shots on net and 74 blocked shots across 54 games this season. Once NHL action is back in full swing, Rielly will likely return to his usual role on the team's top defensive pairing and first power-play unit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Rielly See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break16 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3117 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Auston Matthews Is Back34 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Best NHL Fantasy Stars Strategy Tips: Risers, Fallers & How to Build Your Team43 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Category Five Hurricanes51 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Rielly See More