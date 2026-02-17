Morgan Rielly headshot

Morgan Rielly News: Ready for return following Olympics

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 12:43pm

Rielly was deemed "good to go" by head coach Craig Berube, Anna Dua reports Tuesday.

Rielly exited Toronto's contest Jan. 31 early due to an upper-body injury, which would keep him sidelined for the team's last two games prior to the Olympic break. The 31-year-old blueliner has 24 assists, 31 points, 106 shots on net and 74 blocked shots across 54 games this season. Once NHL action is back in full swing, Rielly will likely return to his usual role on the team's top defensive pairing and first power-play unit.

Morgan Rielly
Toronto Maple Leafs
