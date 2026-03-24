Morgan Rielly News: Ready to rock
Rielly (lower body) will be back in the lineup against Boston on Tuesday, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.
After sitting out Saturday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa, Rielly will return to a top-four role and should see time on the power play against the Bruins on Tuesday. He has accounted for nine goals, 33 points, 125 shots on net and 96 blocked shots across 67 appearances this campaign.
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