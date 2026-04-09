Morgan Rielly headshot

Morgan Rielly News: Scores goal but struggles continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 7:10am

Rielly scored a goal Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

Rielly has had a tough season, so he'll take this gimme goal -- he fired a pass to the crease that deflected off Matt Barzal's stick and through Ilya Sorokin's legs late in the the third. Rielly started the season reasonably well with 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in his first 29 games, but he has just six goals and seven assists in 46 games since Dec. 13. Rielly's contract runs through 2029-30, but there's plenty of speculation in Toronto that the last three games of the season will be his last in blue and white. A change of scenery might improve his fantasy value, but it's hard to imagine he'll skate with a player much better than Auston Matthews.

Morgan Rielly
Toronto Maple Leafs
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