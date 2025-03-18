Morgan Rielly News: Sends assist Monday

Rielly logged an assist and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Rielly has earned three helpers over eight outings in March so far. The defenseman also has a minus-5 rating, 11 shots on net and 12 blocked shots for the month. It's a bit of a slowdown on offense compared to February, but Rielly remains productive overall with 34 points, 108 shots on net, 95 blocks and a minus-18 rating through 67 appearances in a top-four role.