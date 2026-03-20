Morgan Rielly News: Set to play Friday
Rielly (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Hurricanes, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Rielly was unavailable for team activities Thursday due to his illness, but he's been cleared to suit up for the Maple Leafs' game a day later. Across 12 appearances since the Olympic break, he's recorded two goals, 18 blocked shots, 13 PIM and eight hits while averaging 20:04 of ice time.
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