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Morgan Rielly News: Set to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Rielly (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Hurricanes, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Rielly was unavailable for team activities Thursday due to his illness, but he's been cleared to suit up for the Maple Leafs' game a day later. Across 12 appearances since the Olympic break, he's recorded two goals, 18 blocked shots, 13 PIM and eight hits while averaging 20:04 of ice time.

Morgan Rielly
Toronto Maple Leafs
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