Morgan Rielly News: Supplies two helpers in win

Rielly logged two assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Rielly earned his first multi-point effort since his stunning four-point game in Boston on Feb. 25. Over the 17 contests in between, he was limited to five helpers. He set up both of William Nylander's tallies -- one on a rebound and one with a pass -- in this contest. Rielly is now at 37 points, 117 shots on net, 112 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 76 games overall. He's still at risk of falling short of the 40-point mark for the first time in a full-length season since 2016-17.