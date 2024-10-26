Morgan Rielly News: Sweet goal in game 800

Rielly picked up a goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston. The goal came in his 800th career game.

Rielly now has points in back-to-back games (one goal, one assist) and four points (two goals, two assists) in nine games. But the Leafs power play continues to struggle, and Rielly has no points with the extra man. Then again, neither does Oliver Ekman-Larson, his main competition for power-play time. Be patient. He's had three 50-plus point seasons, so his game will balance out.