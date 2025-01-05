Fantasy Hockey
Morgan Rielly headshot

Morgan Rielly News: Wins it in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Rielly scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Rielly ended a seven-game point drought, and the goal was his first since Nov. 5. The 30-year-old blueliner has remained in a first-pairing role during his slump. Goals have been hard to come by for Toronto's defense, but the team has gotten three tallies from its blue line over the last two contests, so things may be turning around. Rielly has five goals, 19 points, 72 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 41 appearances.

