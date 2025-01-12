Fantasy Hockey
Moritz Seider headshot

Moritz Seider News: Banks pair of apples Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Seider posted two power-play assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over Seattle.

Seider recorded secondary assists on power-play goals by Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin in a blowout victory Sunday. Seider added four shots, two hits, one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in a team-high 23:31 of ice time. While the 23-year-old has been productive in January with six helpers through five games, he hasn't found the back of the net since Dec. 14. Nevertheless, Seider's consistency is commendable, and in his fourth NHL campaign, the German blueliner has never missed a game, which is even more impressive. Seider is up to four goals, 26 points and an even plus-minus rating through 42 outings.

