Moritz Seider News: Career-best effort against Philly
Seider scored a power-play goal and added four assists, two with the man advantage, in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.
The five points were a career high for Seider, and the performance got him to the 10-goal and 60-point plateaus on the season for the first time. The 25-year-old blueliner is surging to close out the regular season, and over the last 16 games he's collected three goals and 19 points with 48 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 23 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating, with nine of those points (two goals, seven assists) coming on the power play.
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