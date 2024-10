Seider notched two power-play assists in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

It was the first points of the season with the man advantage for the 23-year-old blueliner. Seider has picked up multiple helpers in two of the last three contests, and through 10 games he's produced a goal and seven points with 40 hits, 27 blocked shots, 20 shots on net and 10 PIM.