Moritz Seider headshot

Moritz Seider News: Deposits power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Seider scored a power-play goal, placed two shots on net, recorded two blocked shots and served two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over Calgary.

Seider scored Detroit's fourth goal of the second period on a power play to give the Red Wings a two-goal lead. With Tuesday's all-around effort, he is up to nine goals, 47 points, 150 shots on net, 104 hits and 150 blocked shots across 68 games this season. The 24-year-old blueliner has been an incredibly steady contributor for the Wings' offense as of late with nine points over his last 10 games. He's just three points away from tying his career-best point total of 50, which he recorded across 82 regular-season games during his rookie campaign in the 2021-22 season. He's one of the true blueliners in the league who checks every box statistically, giving him elite fantasy value in all formats for the remainder of the regular season.

Moritz Seider
Detroit Red Wings
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