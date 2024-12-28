Fantasy Hockey
Moritz Seider News: Dishes apple Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Seider produced a power-play assist in a team-high 22:20 of ice time Friday in a 5-2 loss to Toronto.

Seider recorded the primary helper on Lucas Raymond's second power-play goal of the season Friday. Seider has registered at least one point in five of his past eight outings after being held off the scoresheet in the first four games of December. The right-shot blueliner is leading Detroit on the back end in scoring and he's fourth overall on the club in points. Through 35 appearances in 2024-25, Seider has accounted for four goals, 15 helpers, 20 PIM, 68 shots on goal, 81 blocked shots, 88 hits, 14 takeaways and a minus-1 rating.

