Moritz Seider headshot

Moritz Seider News: Dishes two helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Seider logged two power-play assists and three blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Seider has two goals and eight helpers over his last nine outings. He set up Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond on the Red Wings' first two tallies in Friday's win. Seider is up to a career-best 51 points this season, registering nine goals, 42 assists, 23 power-play points, 165 shots on net, 109 hits, 159 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a plus-22 rating over 72 appearances. Few defensemen can match Seider's all-around appeal in fantasy.

Moritz Seider
Detroit Red Wings
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