Moritz Seider News: Dishes two power-play assists

Seider logged two power-play assists, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Deuces were wild on Seider's stat line in his third multi-point effort of the campaign. He had been held off the scoresheet in the previous three games. The 23-year-old defenseman is producing at a solid pace so far with a goal, nine assists, 29 shots on net, 49 hits, 38 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 16 outings. He's on a full-season pace to reach the 50-point mark for the first time since his rookie year.