Moritz Seider News: Joins elite club

Seider scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Seider knocked in a pass after an Auston Matthews turn over at center ice. It was his 150th NHL point (25 goals, 125 assists). Seider is the sixth player and first defenseman from the 2019 Entry Draft to hit that mark. He joins Jack Hughes, Matt Boldy, Dylan Cozens, Cole Caufield and Trevor Zegras in the 150 club. Seider has put up two consecutive 42-point seasons, and he's on track to match that mark this year. He has four goals, 12 assists and 60 shots in 30 games.