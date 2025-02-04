Moritz Seider News: Nets power-play tally

Seider scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken.

Seider scored with 30 seconds left in the first period to restore a one-goal lead for the Red Wings. The 23-year-old defenseman hadn't scored in the last 23 games, but he had 16 assists, including 10 on the power play, in that span. Seider is up to five goals, 33 points (16 on the power play), 107 shots on net, 143 hits, 121 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 54 appearances as one of the best all-around blueliners in fantasy.