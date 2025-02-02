Moritz Seider News: Notches helper Sunday
Seider logged an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.
Seider has gone 23 games without a goal, but he's amassed 16 helpers in that span, including four assists over his last six outings. The 23-year-old helped out on Alex DeBrincat's game-winning goal Sunday. Seider continues to serve as Detroit's top defenseman, and he's an all-around elite among blueliners in fantasy. He's up to 32 points, 103 shots on net, 142 hits, 120 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 53 appearances. Through Sunday's action, Seider and Calgary's MacKenzie Weegar are the only defensemen to have 100 each of shots on goal, hits and blocks this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now