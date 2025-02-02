Moritz Seider News: Notches helper Sunday

Seider logged an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Seider has gone 23 games without a goal, but he's amassed 16 helpers in that span, including four assists over his last six outings. The 23-year-old helped out on Alex DeBrincat's game-winning goal Sunday. Seider continues to serve as Detroit's top defenseman, and he's an all-around elite among blueliners in fantasy. He's up to 32 points, 103 shots on net, 142 hits, 120 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 53 appearances. Through Sunday's action, Seider and Calgary's MacKenzie Weegar are the only defensemen to have 100 each of shots on goal, hits and blocks this season.